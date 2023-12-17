Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

