Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

