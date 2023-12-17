Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.29 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.17.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.