Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $242.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $243.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

