Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,672 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

