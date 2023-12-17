Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,441 Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SHG opened at $29.35 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.