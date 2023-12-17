Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,424 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 482,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 949,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,454,000 after acquiring an additional 109,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.13.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

