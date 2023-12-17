Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

