Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

