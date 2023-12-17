Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

