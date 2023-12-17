Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

