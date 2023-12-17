Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,429 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,203,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
RIO stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.