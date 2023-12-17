Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,429 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,203,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

