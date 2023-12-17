AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 103,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.34. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,063.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AQB shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the period. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

