Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 283,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:ARBE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 72,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 84.96% and a negative net margin of 3,563.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.