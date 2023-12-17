Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2,676.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.7 %

ACGL stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

View Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.