Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Update

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 39,630,000 shares. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

ACHR stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.57.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,181.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,181.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

