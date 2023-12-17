Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Update

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 39,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 24.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,181.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 59.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 37,789 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 33.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 31.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

