Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Up 11.8% in November

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,252.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 19,412 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $92,983.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,876 shares in the company, valued at $195,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,252.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,230 shares of company stock worth $392,505 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 80,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,146. The stock has a market cap of $214.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arteris has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

