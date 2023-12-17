ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $752.96 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

