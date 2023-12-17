ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 10.7% in November

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $752.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,421. The firm has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $651.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

