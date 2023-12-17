ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

In related news, Director Todd Wider bought 94,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $91,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $475,050.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

NASDAQ ASPI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 453,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,517. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Featured Stories

