Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Assurant accounts for 0.3% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $163.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

