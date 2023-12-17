Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Aterian Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of Aterian stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 875,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,473. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 52.92%. Analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aterian
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aterian
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.