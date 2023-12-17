Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Aterian Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Aterian stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 875,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,473. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 52.92%. Analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

Aterian Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aterian by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the period. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.