ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 3,824,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,543. ATI has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ATI

ATI announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ATI by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ATI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.