ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ATI has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ATI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in ATI by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ATI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

