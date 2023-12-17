Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $472.06. 7,840,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,646. The company has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.