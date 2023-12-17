Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 40,280 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.51. 19,955,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,238,158. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 583.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

