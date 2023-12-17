Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,888 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 308,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.