Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after buying an additional 572,403 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after buying an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after buying an additional 451,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.91. 1,869,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,465. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average is $145.25.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

