Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,634 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. 9,407,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,368,550. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

