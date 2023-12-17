Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.52. The company had a trading volume of 986,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,760. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

