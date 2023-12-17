Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,000 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 198,590 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,807 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,589,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. 6,057,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

