Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 724 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.65% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QWLD stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.20. 2,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $92.62 and a 12 month high of $109.90.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.