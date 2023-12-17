Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,824 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.59. 9,581,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.43. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.