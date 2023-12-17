Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,545 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 2,298,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

