Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.06. 3,426,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,236. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.