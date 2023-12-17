Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.66.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,156,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,732,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

