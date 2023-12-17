Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 2.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 14.57% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

