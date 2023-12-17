Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,236 shares. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

