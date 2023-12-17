Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $2 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GS traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

