Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.55. 506,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,474. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

