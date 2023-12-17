Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $678,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,494 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
