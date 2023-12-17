Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $678,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,494 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.