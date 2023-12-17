Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $8.58 Million Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 417,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QYLD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.