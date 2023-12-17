Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 6.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 5.78% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $34,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PFM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. 147,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,866. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

