Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.46. 17,596,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,336. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

