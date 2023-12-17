Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $1.20 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,178,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,028,520. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

