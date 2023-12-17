Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $530,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,322,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,194. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.