Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 1,083,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

