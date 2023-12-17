Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 15,688 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF makes up about 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 374.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,522. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

