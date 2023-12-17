Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 26,519 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,306,000 after buying an additional 126,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.15. 59,941,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,436,242. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

